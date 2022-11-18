LPGA's 2023 schedule offers record 101.4 mn in prize money

Miami (AFP) – A 2023 LPGA Tour schedule with 33 events and a record $101.4 million in prize money was unveiled Friday, including seven tournaments in Asia and five stops in Europe.

Advertising Read more

The world's best women's golfers will tee off on January 19-22 in the season-opening Tournament of Champions at Orlando, Florida, and conclude next year's campaign on November 16-19 at the $7 million Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

"The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses.

"As the home to the world's best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big."

The 2022 season was announced last November as having a total purse of $87.5 million although that figure was impacted by some cancelled events and increased purses at some tournaments.

The LPGA will make two swings through Asia, the first with stops at the $1.7 million LPGA Thailand from February 23-26, the $1.8 million HSBC Women's World Championship at Singapore on March 2-5 and the Blue Bay LPGA in China on March 9-12.

The second will be a late-season journey to the $2.1 million LPGA Shanghai in China on October 12-15, the $2.2 million BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on October 19-22, the $2.2 million Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA on October 26-29 and the $2 million Japan Classic on November 2-5.

A mid-season trek to Europe includes two major events, the Evian Championship in France on July 27-30 and the British Women's Open on August 10-13 with the Scottish Open played on the week in between and the World Invitational in Northern Ireland on August 17-20 before the LPGA returns to North America with the Canadian Open at Vancouver on August 24-27.

Other majors include the Chevron Championship on April 20-23 at The Woodlands, Texas; the Women's PGA Championship on June 22-25 at Baltusrol and the US Women's Open on July 6-9 at Pebble Beach.

There will also be two team events, the Solheim Cup matches between US and European squads in Spain on September 22-24 and the International Crown in San Francisco on May 4-7.

The Club at Carlton Woods will make its debut as a major host with the Chevron, with a boosted purse of $5.1 million.

© 2022 AFP