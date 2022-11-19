Morant 'week-to-week' for NBA Grizzlies with ankle sprain

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies walks off the court against Oklahoma City after suffering a left ankle sprain, an injury the team says has him on a "week to week" timetable to return

Washington (AFP) – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a sprained left ankle and will be sidelined indefinitely, the NBA club announced Saturday.

Morant suffered the injury on Friday in a 121-110 victory over Oklahoma City. He left the contest in the fourth quarter after delivering 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Memphis.

"Morant's return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate," a team statement said.

So far this season, Morant has averaged 28.6 points, 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a game for the Grizzlies, who rank third in the Western Conference at 10-6.

Memphis was already without guard Desmond Bane, who has been out for a week with a sprained right big toe. He is expected to be reevaluated in one to two weeks.

Morant, 23, was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season and was named an NBA All-Star for the first time. Morant was also the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year after being selected by Memphis with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

© 2022 AFP