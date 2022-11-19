'No issues' for France despite Penaud knee scare: Ibanez

Damian Penaud scored his 17th try in 36 Tests in the win over Australia

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – France team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Saturday Damian Penaud will be fit to play Japan in the Autumn Nations Series this weekend despite pulling up with a knee issue during the week.

Penaud, 26, who scored the winning try during the victory over Australia two weeks ago, finished training early on Thursday but made it through the eve of match session unscathed.

"After the captain's run there are no major issues," Ibanez told reporters.

"The worry concerning Damian Penaud's knee was quickly alleviated so everyone will be ready," he added.

Flanker Charles Ollivon will lead Les Bleus on Sunday against the Brave Blossoms in the absence of skipper Antoine Dupont, who is serving a four-week suspension for foul play during last weekend's win over South Africa.

Ollivon captained his country for two years after the last Rugby World Cup before suffering a serious knee injury in June 2021.

Anthony Jelonch and then Dupont took over the reins from the Toulon back-rower with France hosting next year's World Cup.

"There was a lot of work of course," 29-year-old Ollivon said.

"Wearing the armband is always a great honour. If it's as a player or captain the most important thing is to give 200%.

"The objective is to continue to win matches with the World Cup in mind. That's what dominates," he added.

