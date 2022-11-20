Ko wins LPGA Tour Championship and Player of the Year

Lydia Ko won the LPGA Tour Championship in Naples on Sunday to secure the LPGA Player of the Year.

Miami (AFP) – New Zealand's Lydia Ko won the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship on Sunday, holding on for a two stroke victory over Ireland's Leona Maguire that also secured her the Player of the Year prize.

Ko pocketed the record $2 million prize for winning at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples Florida with her two-under round of 70 in blustery conditions.

The South-Korean born 25-year-old ended the tournament 17-under for the week, with Maguire's even-par round of 72 leaving her 15-under.

Ko had previously won the LPGA Player of the Year in 2015.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist finished third after shooting 67 on Sunday.

