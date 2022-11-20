Sixers' Maxey expected to miss 3-4 weeks with broken foot

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey reacts after suffering a left foot fracture late in the first half of the 76ers' 110-102 NBA win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Washington (AFP) – The Philadelphia 76ers suffered another injury blow on Saturday as guard Tyrese Maxey was diagnosed with a broken left foot that is expected to sideline him for up to four weeks.

The Sixers, who are already without superstar point guard James Harden, confirmed that an MRI scan had show Maxey had a left foot fracture.

Maxey had scored 24 points before he departed Friday's 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with less than two minutes left in the first half.

He was injured when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket, staying in the game long enough to shoot free throws.

The 76ers said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but the Philadelphia Inquirer was among US media outlets reporting that Maxey was expected to miss three to four weeks.

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 15 games this season.

The 76ers have been without All-Star guard Harden for six games. Harden strained a foot tendon in a November 2 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Reserve guard Kurkan Korkmaz was ruled of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with knee trouble while starting forward Tobias Harris has been battling a balky hip.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers sounded a philosophical note before Saturday's game as he addressed the team's injury woes.

"You don’t want any guys out," Rivers said. "You don’t want Tyrese out, you don’t want James out, you don't want the rest of the guys out, but you go through those, and you just have to find a way to win games, and hopefully, they're not all out for a long time."

