Embiid to miss two games for NBA 76ers with left foot strain

Washington (AFP) – Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid will miss the next two games for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers with a left mid-foot strain, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old 7-footer (2.13m) will be sidelined for Tuesday's home game against Brooklyn and Wednesday's game at Charlotte.

After that, Embiid's status will be re-evaluated ahead of the Sixers' Friday contest at Orlando.

The 76ers are already without star guard James Harden with a right foot sprain and guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a broken left foot in a Friday victory over Milwaukee and will miss at least two weeks.

Embiid, last season's NBA scoring champion, has already missed one game this season with a sore right knee and four others due to illness.

In 12 games this season, Embiid has averaged 32.3 points -- second in the league to Luka Doncic of Dallas -- plus 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocked shots.

Five-time All-Star Embiid scored a career-high 59 points in a victory over Utah on November 13.

The 76ers are 8-8 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

