Seven World Cup teams drop plan to wear "OneLove" armband backing LGBTQ rights

World Cup 2022

Skippers of seven European teams, including England's Harry Kane, had planned to wear a OneLove armband during matches at the World Cup in Qatar before organisers said they would be punished.

Bosses of seven European squads competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday caved in to threats of disciplinary action from organisers Fifa and confirmed team skippers would not wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights.

Advertising Read more

"Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play," the seven teams said in a joint statement.

Under the rules of the world game's governing body, players wearing kit that is not authorised could be shown a yellow card.

If the player were to be booked again during the match, they would be sent off.

"As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in Fifa World Cup games," the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said.

Aim

The "OneLove" armband due to be worn by the likes of Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Eden Hazard is designed as part of a campaign to promote inclusivity.

The armbands had been promoted as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Monday's decision came just hours before the Netherlands, England and Wales were due to play their opening games.

On Saturday, Neuer insisted he planned to wear the armband in Germany's games regardless of the threat of sanction.

"We have the complete backing of the German Football Association, we have no fear," Neuer said.

When the "OneLove" initiative was announced in September, Kane said he was "honoured" to join fellow World Cup captains in donning the armband.

Unity

"As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination," the England skipper added.

"This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching."

Qatar's laws against homosexuality have been one of the flashpoints of the prelude to the first tournament to be staged in the Middle East.

The former Qatari international and World Cup ambassador, Khalid Salman, sparked outrage earlier this month after describing homosexuality as "damage in the mind" during an interview with a German TV station.

Challenge

In the face of mounting criticism, the Fifa supremo Gianni Infantino has repeatedly insisted that all fans and visitors to Qatar would be welcome, regardless of sexual orientation.

"I've been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership, they can confirm that I can confirm that everyone is welcome," Infantino said before the tournament kicked off.

"If you're a person that says the opposite, well it's not the opinion of the country, or Fifa. Everyone that comes to Qatar is welcome."

The British-based Football Supporters' Association, which campaigns for the welfare of fans in England and Wales, lambasted Monday's decision.

"Today we feel betrayed," said the organisation in a statement. "Today we feel contempt for an organisation that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance.

"It's astonishing that on the morning of England's World Cup opener, Fifa are censoring players who wish to share a positive message."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe