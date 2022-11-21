Wales end 64 years of World Cup hurting with clash against United States

World Cup 2022

Gareth Bale will skipper Wales in their first match at the World Cup since 1958.

A 17-year-old Brazilian named Pelé scored the only goal of the quarter-final that ended the run of Wales at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. The teenager went on to inspire his team to claim their first World Cup trophy at the expense of the hosts in the final. There was also glory for Pelé and Brazil in 1962 and 1970.

And while the Brazilians have notched up two further triumphs since Pelé's heyday, Wales have languished in the World Cup wilderness.

But on Monday night at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium just outside Doha, they will take to the World Cup stage for the first time since the heartbreak oft the Nya Ullevi Stadion in Gothenburg when they play the United States in their opening game in Group B.

"It's incredible to be taking part after such a long wait," said skipper Gareth Bale ahead of the game.

"The whole team is exicted and really looking forward to the game."

History

"It's a historic moment," added the former Real Madrid star. "We've come close so many times but we're all keen to enjoy the experience."

Wales will be without midfield lynchpin Joe Allen. The 32-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines since September.

He could be back for the second Group B game against Iran on Friday or the final pool match against England on 29 November.

While much of the build-up for Wales has concentrated on their absence from the competition, the Americans will be keen to impress after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia. The failure to ensure an eighth straight participation at the World Cup cost Bruce Arena his post as coach.

Change

His successor Gregg Berhalter has built the 26-man squad around a phalanx of European-based players such as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Juventus's Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams at Leeds United.

The side claimed the inaugural Concacaf Nations League in 2021 and the 2021 Gold Cup.

"It's a young group of players and there's a lot of energy," said 24-year-old Pulisic.

"We have a hungry team which is ready to go out, surprise and compete with some of the best teams in the world."

Hours before the clash, US president Joe Biden telephoned team bosses with a message for the players.

“I know you're the underdog," said Biden. "But you got some of the best players in the world and you're representing this country, and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all.”

In the other Group B game on Monday, the 2018 semi-finalists England play Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium and the Netherlands kick off their Group A campaign with a clash against the African champions Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium.

