Bale salvages a point for Wales as England and Netherlands lay down markers

World Cup 2022

Gareth Bale scored Wales's equaliser in their Group B match against the United States at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Skipper Gareth Bale rescued Wales’s return to World Cup action after a 64-year absence with a late penalty strike to salvage a point against a slick United States side.

Bale rifled home in the 82rd minute to punish Walker Zimmerman's clumsy challenge on him moments earlier.

It was a fitting reward for Welsh enterprise and endeavour after an abject first half in which they appeared frozen by the enormity of the occasion.

"We didn't have a good first-half," Bale conceded. "They played well and we played poorly. "But after the changes we came out battling. It was a great point from where we were. We showed character."

Wales boss Rob Page was effectively left with no other option after a drab 45 mintues in which the US side waltzed around the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Eneregy

Forwards Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent pressed the Wales defenders as soon as they received the ball and forced them sideways.

Without a creative midfield lynchpin, Wales looked lumpen.

Page sent on the rangy Kieffer Moore for Daniel James and the Bournemouth striker injected uncertainty into a hitherto serene American backline.

As Wales enjoyed more possession and incisiveness Ben Davies's header on 65 minutes brought a fine save from the US goalkeeper Matt Turner and Moore should have hit the target with a free header minutes later.

Change

"They were able to play through us in the second-half," said US striker Josh Sargent. "And they were playing long balls too. We had a good start but I think our intensity dropped off."

The United States will need to recover and maintain their dynamism to unruffle an England side that will be buoyant after a 6-2 demolition of Iran.

Jude Bellingham scored his first international goal in the 35th minute and the game was effectively over after Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored as half-time approached.

Saka bagged his brace just after the hour mark to make it 4-0 before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran.

Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added the gloss for Gareth Southgate's side before Taremi recaptured a tad of respectability with a late penalty.

In Group A, Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen scored two goals in the closing stages to give the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Senegal.

The African champions will take on Qatar on Friday at the Al Thumama Stadium in what will be a crunch clash for both sides.

