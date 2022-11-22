Giroud equals goal record as France waltz past Australia in World Cup opener

World Cup 2022

France boss Didier Deschamps (left) congratulates Olivier Giroud whose two goals in the 4-1 win over Australia took him level with Thierry Henry as France's record goalscorer.

Olivier Giroud bagged a brace on Tuesday night to draw level with Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals as France came from behind to beat Australia 4-1 and take early control of Group D at the World Cup in Qatar.

Seeking to become only the third nation to win successive titles in the 92-year history of the competition, France began the defence of their 2018 crown with a wobble.

But it ultimately turned into a dazzle after the underdogs took a shock lead in the ninth minute with old-school simplicity.

Harry Souttar raked a long cross-field pass to Mathew Leckie on the right wing who collected, rounded Lucas Hernandez and fizzed over a cross that took out two French defenders. Craig Goodwin swept the ball high into the net past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Piqued, France stepped up the intensity. Adrien Rabiot nodded in the equaliser after 27 minutes from Theo Hernandez's cross and three minutes later, France were ahead.

Rabiot, after dispossessing Australia defender Nathaniel Atkinson, exchanged passes with Kylian Mbappé, surged into the penalty area and squared for Giroud to prod home.

Chances came for the French to extend their lead but poor marksmanship allowed the Australians to nurture hope.

But that was incinerated mid way through the second-half.

Romp

Mbappé headed in Ousmane Dembélé's cross to give France breathing space at 3-1 and three minutes later, Mbappé set up his 36-year-old strike partner for his second of the night and equal status with Henry who retired 12 years ago after 123 appearances.

"To be honest, we had a terrible start and next time we've got to be much sharper from the beginning," said Giroud who has emulated Henry after 115 games.

The concern after the romp at the Al Janoub Stadium concerns the welfare of Theo Hernandez who twisted his knee while challenging Leckie just before Australia's goal.

"It looked pretty bad to me," said France boss Didier Deschamps. "We'll have to look at the tests but it's taken the gloss off the evening."

France continue their Group D campaign on Friday evening against Denmark who drew 0-0 with Tunisia.

Earlier in Group C, Saudi Arabia caused a huge shock by coming from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 and terminate their 36-game unbeaten run.

"All the stars were aligned for us today," said Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard whose side will next take on Poland after their 0-0 draw with Mexico.

"Argentina are a fantastic team," Renard added. "But this is football. Sometimes completely crazy things can happen."

