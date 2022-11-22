Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 2 - We fight till we're threatened

World Cup 2022

The top brass at world football's governing body Fifa showed how to bring about lasting change when it clarified its stance on teams taking a stance.

Solidarity until it hurts

And so the “OneLove” armband is no more. Fifa told the seven European teams planning to wear the strap in support of LGBTQ+ rights that if the skippers of various lands like England, Wales, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands took to the playing field with it on, they’d receive a booking. "You don't want the captain to start the match with a yellow card," huffed the Dutch football association in a statement about Fifa's puff. “That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a Uefa working group ... and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan.” Well, in a fight, you know who your friends could have been.

Hugo first

France skipper Hugo Lloris saved his association's executives some phone calls by declaring that he would not wear the "OneLove" armband anyway because he wanted to show respect to the host country. “Fifa is organising the competition and has a set of rules," said the 35-year-old goalkeeper. "I prefer to stick to playing. There are many noteworthy causes to support. However, Fifa decides the organisation." Well, that's one after-dinner circuit he's ruled himself out of.

Let’s get political

While the European associations were squealing over Fifa’s Terminator tactics, Iran’s footballers showed no little spunk just before the start of their Group B game against England at the Khalifa International Stadium. They did not sing the national anthem – a gesture interpreted as support for the protests which have erupted in their country since the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini. She was detained by the morality police for allegedly breaking the rules around wearing head coverings. And some worry about a booking for an armband?

Nothing left

Clearly drained by the import of not singing the national anthem, Iran were swept aside by England 6-2. “I’m very proud of my players,” said Iran boss Carlos Queiroz. “They showed that they have character and they are brave.”

Bale and hearty

Wales looked like they were messing up their big return to the World Cup. They were lucky to come off at half-time only trailing by a goal against the United States. Wales were abject. And the fans were unusually silent. They’d waited 64 years for this gruel? But Wales boss Rob Page sent on Kieffer Moore and they posed more of a threat. When they were awarded a penalty, there was only one man for the job – Gareth Bale. The skipper thrashed the spot kick high into the top right hand corner and it was parity. Wales could have nicked it at the end. But a draw was a fair reflection for their second half pluck. “There wasn’t much singing,” the review remarked to one relieved Wales supporter. “There wasn’t any beer,” came the riposte. Ale and hearty, then.

