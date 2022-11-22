Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 3 – It's all about Messi and Ronaldo

World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat a Lionel Messi-led Argentina hours before it emerged that the Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had parted company with Manchester United. But the real star of the day was the underestimated but ever reliable Olivier Giroud.

Legend of the fall: Part 1

Saudi Arabia boss Hervé Renard has carved out a wonderful career leading African teams to Cup of Nations triumphs – most notably that wondrously emotional run with Zambia in Gabon in 2012. The 54-year-old cut a snazzy dash on the touchline during the Group C match against Argentina with his white shirt over dark slacks. It’s a look honed over many years on the international circuit as his teams have pulled off unlikely triumphs. The victory over Lionel Messi and co will rate as one of the best.

Legend of the fall: Part 2

Just as all the headlines were likely to be about Lionel Messi and the defeat of Argentina, up popped Cristiano Ronaldo to steal Messi’s blunder. Ronaldo will end his second tour of duty at Old Trafford in the wake of a TV interview in Britain in which he made some chunky allegations about the club and its executives. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” said a United statement. Next to be revealed will be where the 37-year-old takes his prodigious skills and whether any of this will affect his performance at the World Cup. The latter can be judged on Day 5 when Portugal take on Ghana in Group H at Stadium 974.

Don't Cry For Me Argentina

Day 3 was set up then for a grandstand finish after Saudi Arabia's heroics and goalless draws in the games between Denmark and Tunisia as well as Poland and Mexico. Australia took an early lead against the defending champions France who responded admirably to the early setback to win 4-1. Argentina, take note. That's what you do in adversity.

Who? Giroud?

Perched in between the 35-year-old Lionel Messi and 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo sits 36-year-old Olivier Jonathan Giroud. The Frenchman hasn't won the Ballon d'Or loads of times like Messi and Ronaldo. But, unlike the lauded ones, he possesses a World Cup medal. And his brace against Australia in the 4-1 victory took him equal with Thierry Henry on 51 goals for France. He is also the oldest player to score for France at a World Cup.

An ultimately blue Giroud?

There is superstition ... writing on the wall. Much was made during the 2018 World Cup campaign that Giroud wasn't scoring. In fact, he remained barren during the entire tournament. Now that he has started the 2022 competition with two goals, could this be a sign that France won't win?

