Paris Olympics 2024 organisers raise cost estimates by 10 percent

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games official logo, displayed in the official Paris 2024 shop in Les Halles shopping mall in central Paris.

The organising committee's budget for the 2024 Paris Olympics needs to be increased by about 10 per cent, or 400 million euros, half of that due to inflation, according to the organisers.

The organising committee (Cojo) is due to finalise the budget at a board meeting on 12 December.

The estimated cost of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics has risen from an initial 6.6 billion euros, after the city was awarded the Games in 2017. That total was split equally between Cojo and Solideo, the public company in charge of building projects.

By this summer, the total had risen to 8 billion, with Cojo's share at four billion euros.

Cojo does not receive money from the French government, which makes its contribution through Solideo.

"We are in the final stages of this budgetary closure," Fabrice Lacroix, Cojo's chief finance officer, told a press briefing at the end of an executive committee meeting.

Lacroix said that the organising comitttee was on course to hit its target of raising 1.1 billion euros from local sponsorship.

It also said that ticket sales, which represent a third of anticipated revenue, should exceed the 2021 target of 1.265 billion euros.

The rest of Cojo's revenue comes from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

