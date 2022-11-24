Wales recall former captain Jones for crunch Wallabies clash

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales have recalled former captain Alun Wyn Jones to the starting XV for their Autumn Nations finale against Australia on Saturday, with Joe Hawkins set to make his Test debut.

The Welsh are desperate to finish their November campaign on a high following a humiliating 13-12 loss at home to Georgia last weekend -- a defeat that piled the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac.

Jones, the world record cap-holder, replaces Ben Carter to partner Adam Beard in the second row for a first international start since last season's Six Nations Championship.

Ospreys centre Hawkins, 20, has come in for Owen Watkin, who suffered a a knee injury against Georgia.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny returns following a 16-month injury absence from Wales duty, and Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half.

Other changes made by Pivac see wing Rio Dyer back in the starting XV, with Josh Adams dropping down to the bench.

The New Zealander has also altered his pack, with No 8 Taulupe Faletau selected for his 100th Wales and British and Irish Lions Test match appearance.

Wales are bidding for a fourth successive win over the Wallabies, but they go into the game having lost eight of their 11 matches so far this year.

And with Saturday's match falling outside World Rugby's international window, Wales will be without Gloucester flyer Louis Rees-Zammit, Saracens centre Nick Tompkins and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza as their English clubs are not obliged to release them for this fixture.

Wales (15-1)

Leigh Halfpenny; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric (capt), Jac Morgan; Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard; Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhodri Jones, Tomas Francis, Ben Carter, Josh Macleod, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Josh Adams

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

