Bears QB Fields questionable for Jets

Miami (AFP) – Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday's NFL game with the New York Jets with his coach Matt Eberflus saying a decision will not be made until game day.

Fields, who has been in excellent form in recent weeks, has been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury he picked up in Sunday's defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

"I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus said on Friday.

"We'll see where it goes. He's feeling better every single day. We've got 48 hours to assess that to where we're going to go with that."

Back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is ready to make his debut for the Bears should Fields not recover in time.

"Every week you're ready to go," Siemian told the team's website.

"You anticipate to play every week, truly. That's how you have to prepare to stay in it. It could happen the first snap. It could happen on play 62. You just gotta be ready to roll whenever your number's called. No different than any other week," he said.

While he has yet to feature for the Bears, who he joined in March, Siemian has made 29 starts in the league during his career with the Denver Broncos, the Jets and the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears are 3-8 and bottom of the NFC North while the Jets are third in the AFC East on 6-4.

