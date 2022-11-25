Italians inspired by Freddie Mercury in Espoo figure skating

Under pressure: Filippo Ambrosini, sportibng a Freddie Mercury moustache, lifts Rebecca Ghilardi as the pair seek a victory that would qualify them for skating season's Grand Finals

Espoo (Finland) (AFP) – Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini channeled British rockers Queen as they took an early lead in pairs at the Espoo figure skating Grand Prix to keep alive their hopes of making the finals in Turin.

Advertising Read more

In the short program at the sixth and last Grand Prix before the finals in their native country, the Italian pair skated to "Somebody To Love" and "Another One Bites the Dust".

Ambrosini grew a moustache for the routine.

"I represent Freddie Mercury and we feel this program, this music," he said.

American pair Anastasiia Smirnova and Danylo Siianytsina, both born in Ukraine, were second followed by Russian-born duo Anastasiia Metelkina and Daniil Parkman, representing Georgia.

In the women's short program, Loena Hendrickx of Belgium took the lead by 1.30 points from Japan's Mai Mihara. Another Japanese skater, Mana Kawabe, was third.

Hendricks said she had struggled in the build up to the event.

"I had a hard time working towards this competition. I felt a little ill last week and my blood results were not very good, so I had to take a little bit of rest," she said.

© 2022 AFP