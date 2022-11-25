Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 5 - edge, glory and a terrific goal

World Cup 2022

It kicked off as the Iran boss berated a reporter over guess what ... yes, politics. And Cristiano Ronaldo belted in a penalty to enter legend. A Brazilian scored a stupendous goal too. We should be paying for this. But here's the unalloyed joy ... someone else has forked out gazillions.

Politics? What, here in Qatar?

The Iran manager, Carlos Queiroz, got shirty with a reporter at the end of the press conference to discuss his side's match on Day 6 with Wales. Queiroz, 69, suggested other bosses such as England's Gareth Southgate should be grilled about their country's politics. “Why don’t you ask Southgate: ‘What do you think about England and the United States that left Afghanistan and all the women alone?’” The review spies a can of worms.

Eine kleine Nachtmusik?

Presssure continued to build on the Germany boss Hansi Flick after the 2-1 defeat to Japan. Die Mannschaft – as they are so lovingly nicknamed – will play Spain on Day 8 aware that a defeat against Luis Enrique’s hombres will spell auf widersehen from the World Cup at the group stages for the second tournament on the trot. But that’s the kind of consistency for which the Germans are famed. When they were eliminated after the first round of games in Russia, it was the first time such ignominy had befallen the national football team since the 1938 World Cup. "You can understand that we are discussing every matter of personnel and every position," Flick said. "When you have two or three top-class chances, you have to close the game and put a lid on it. We lacked efficiency."

Loud and proud

Not lacking at the Group H match between Ghana and Portugal was noise. We shall anoint this venue the Stadium 974 dB. For it was loud. A weapons-grade din was emerging from the public address system. We were immensely grateful for the start of the game and, in the absence of a boisterous crowd, a soothing hush.

Fickleness, thy name is the review

But so thin was the gruel offered by Ghana and Portugal that we started to yearn for the frenzied animation from that public annihilation system. But it all changed when Cristiano Ronaldo was felled in the penalty area just after the hour mark. He converted the spot kick to become the first player to score at five different World Cups and for the next 35 minutes, we enjoyed drama, drive and four more goals as Portugal won 3-2. A veritable feast.

No more just Neymar

Just after Cristiano Ronaldo made history in Portugal's 3-2 compact spectacular, Brazil took to the field at the Lusail Stadium for their first game in Group G against Serbia. All eyes were on the Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar who is only two strikes away from equalling Pelé's goal record off 77 for Brazil. But it was Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison who took the plaudits with both goals in the 2-0 success. His second - his 19th for his country on his 39th appearance - was a fabulous bicycle kick that will surely feature in the highlights reel of the best goals from the tournament. "I scored a similar one in training when we were in Italy," the 25-year-old told the Brazilan broadcaster TV Globo. "And today I had the opportunity to hit one on the volley and it came off." Yeah, yeah, yeah. Pelé's still the greatest.

