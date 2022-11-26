France face Denmark at Qatar World Cup with chance for Group D supremacy

World Cup 2022

Olivier Giroud will become Franc e's record goalscorer if he strikes again during the World Cup.

Defending champions France take on Denmark on Saturday evening at the Stadium 974 with a chance to secure top spot in Group D.

Following an opening day thrashing of Australia who beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, Didier Deschamps men can confirm their progress and thrust Denmark into a nervous final game against Australia on 1 December.

"What we did against Australia was good," said Deschamps ahead of the game against Denmark.

"Even though we went behind we came out with the win. Now what we have to see is whether we can be consistent and put in another good performance."

Revenge

France will be seeking to avenge two defeats to the Danes in April and September during the 2022 Nations League.

"Well, at last we're forewarned," quipped France skipper Hugo Lloris. "They're a side with lots of quality. They're good in all parts of the game and they can beat anyone. It will be an important game for both teams.

"In June they had a few different players and there will be a few new ones because the team may not be exactly the same as it was in June or in September."

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand said he had noted a different style of play since the clashes in the Nations League.

Change

"The way they expressed themselves in their game against Australia was also a bit different and the structures were different to the two games we played against them.

"I have great respect for France but I also know how strong we are. We've just tested them a couple of times and obviously this is a new tournament, a bigger tournament and another scene.

"But we know that if we play our very best we have a chance of getting a good result against France and that's what we're aiming for."

After equalling Thierry Henry's record goal haul during the 4-1 thrashing of Australia, 36-year-old striker Olivier Giroud will seek sole ownership of the exploit on Saturday evening.

Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer will be tasked with keeping his AC Milan teammate quiet.

"I wish the best for Ollie," said Kjaer. "But hopefully I"ll have the advantage.

"He is one of the best strikers in the box in my opinion and probably underrated as a striker."

