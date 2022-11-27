Bengals beat Titans as Dolphins make it five in a row

Los Angeles (AFP) – The in-form Cincinnati Bengals claimed their third straight NFL on Sunday, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-16.

Quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 27-yard touchdown pass to secure a fifth win in six games for the 7-4 Bengals.

The Titans fall to 7-4 after they struggled to deal with Bengals receiver Higgins, who had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

"Tee always has a big game," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

"We think we have great match-ups with any corner in the league if we get one-on-ones we expect our guys to make the plays and that is what Tee did. We have a ton of confidence in him".

The Miami Dolphins enjoyed their fifth straight win with a comfortable 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans, who remain with just one win this season.

Miami were 30-0 up at the half as the Texans struggled to cope with the Dolphin's receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who both ended the game with 85 yards receiving.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and one touchdown and extended his run without an interception to four games.

Nick Chubb ran in an overtime touchdown to give the Cleveland Browns a 23-17 comeback win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game-winning play capped a fine individual performance from the Browns running back, who rushed for 116 yards on 26 carries.

Tampa Bay had led 17-10 going into the fourth quarter after Brady had found Ko Kieft with a five-yard pass in the third.

But with 32 seconds left on the clock Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett found David Njoku in the endzone to take the game into overtime.

The Bucs were forced to punt twice and Brissett led the Browns on a six play, 71 yard drive which was finished off by Chubb.

Mike White, replacing the benched Zach Wilson at quarterback for his first start of the season, threw for three touchdowns and 315 yards as the New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears 31-10.

The Washington Commanders picked up their sixth win in seven games, beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 with their cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass into the end zone with 58 seconds left to secure the win.

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and 321 yards as the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Baltimore Ravens 28-27.

Lawrence found Marvin Jones with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left and then found Zay Jones for the game-winning two point conversion.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 67 yard field goal on the last play, an attempt which would have had to beat his own NFL record field goal distance of 66 yards set against Detroit in September 2021.

