Qatar World Cup: Croatia and Morocco take control of Group F as Canada crash out

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored Morocco's first goal in the 2-0 defeat of Belgium.

Croatia and Morocco took control of Group F at the Qatar World Cup on Sunday after wins over Canada and Belgium respectively.

Croatia's 4-1 success at the Khalifa International Stadium eliminated Canada and put them in pole position in the pool.

Morocco's 2-0 victory over a lumpen Belgian side sets up a mouthwatering clash on 1 December between Croatia and Belgium who must win to advance to the last-16 while Croatia can progress with a draw.

Morocco need all three points against Canada to ensure their progress to the last 16 for the first time since 1986 though they could still move on with a draw should Belgium beat Croatia.

Permutations aside, Croatia and Morocco will broach their final matches with a confident mien. Croatia, beten finalists in 2018, imposed their imperiousness on dynamic but ultimately limited opponents.

Canada started brilliantly with a sepia-tinted tactic: route one.

From a goal kick, goalkeeper Milan Borjan launched the ball upfield, Cyle Larin got hold of it, passed it onto Tajon Buchanan out on the right wing and sprinted forward. Buchanan surged down the line, looked up and curled over a cross which was met by Alphonso Davies who headed emphatically past the Croatia goalkeepeer Dominik Livakovic.

Two minutes gone. Classic simplicity, unalloyed joy for the Canadians and redemption for Davies who missed a penalty during the 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the opening match.

But John Herdman's men failed to capitalise on their country's first goal at a World Cup tournament. The Lille striker Jonathan David reputed to be coveted by a list of English Premier League teams did little to enhance his credentials on the grandest stage of international football.

And with their back line increasingly unpeturbed, the vaunted Croatia midfield started to assume control.

Mateo Kovacic sent Luka Modric through ion goal but Borjan parried the veteran's shot.

In the 36th minute, it was level. Ivan Perisic squeezed the ball through the legs of Alastair Johnston to Andrej Kramaric who steered past Borjan to notch up his 21st goal for his country.

Sensing vulnerability, Croatia pressed forward and were rewarded just before half-time when Marko Livaja rifled past Borjan from the edge of the penalty area.

Kramaric should have hit the target just after the restart but his snapshot from Modric's cutback brought a good save from Borjan.

With Perisic again the provider, he atoned for his miss 20 minutes from time to take the game away from Canada.

"We had to open up to chase the game and when you do that against a side like Croatia, you are going to be open to their quality," Herdman explained.

"They gave us a masterclass in those transitional moments. But I am proud of my players. I think we showed that we can compete with the best in the world."

Lovro Majer rounded off the romp in stoppage time.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic praised his team's resilience after the early setback and offered advice for Herdman after a row over comments which have been interpreted as disrespectful;

"I went on the pitch to see my players," Dalic said. "I did not see the other head coach. Whether I lose or win, I always see the other coach. He was not there and that's his way of doing things.

"He is a good coach, he is a quality professional. It will take some time for him to learn some things."

Croatia top the group with four points ahead of Morocco on goal difference. Belgium have three points.

"If we beat Croatia we can continue in the World Cup, It's as simple as that," said Belgium boss Roberto Martinez after his team's shock defeat.

Morocco substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal breached the Belgium rearguard in the last 20 minutes to cause the upset and inject jeopardy for three of the teams in the final round of games.

"We knew that if we didn't give 100 percent against one of the best teams in the world, it would be impossible for us," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

"But it is not over. We have to play Canada and do well if we want to qualify."

