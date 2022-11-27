Shiffrin in pole position in Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States set the fastest time in the first run of the women's slalom World Cup race at Killington on Sunday.

The American has never lost on the Vermont slope in her favoured event, winning on all five times she has competed in slalom World Cup races at the venue.

The American, six-time world champion, posted a time of 50.35, finishing 0.21 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.

Shiffrin won both the opening slalom events at Levi, Finland last week.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger was third fastest, just a hundredth of a second behind Holdener with Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia fourth fastest .31 behind Shiffrin's time.

Katharina Huber of Austria skied out in the final section of the course.

