Time to show worth, says Germany boss Flick as Spain crunch looms at World Cup

World Cup 2022

Hansi Flick needs his Germany side to get at least a point against Spain to remain at the World Cup in Qatar.

Facing the prospect of an early exit from the World Cup for the second consecutive tournament, Germany boss Hansi Flick asserted his players would show their worth against Spain on Sunday night.

The first round showdown was one of the ties that brought gasps of anticipation at the draw ceremony for the World Cup on 1 April.

At the time, it was expected the match would determine the winners of Group E.

But following their opening round defeat to Japan, the game could lead to Germany's demise.

When Germany was eliminated following the group stages in Russia in 2018, it was the first time that the national squad had failed to reach the second phase since 1938.

That catastrophe was followed by defeat in the last-16 at the European championships in 2021.

"If you look at the last two tournaments, we have not done very well," Flick conceded on the eve of the game.

"It is the first final for us and this is what football is all about."

Response

Reflecting on the 2-1 loss to Japan, Flick added: "It was important to tell the players what they did not do well and we've made them understand.

"They can put this right. We are convinced about our philosophy and we will to implement what we believe in."

A second implosion at a tournament they have claimed four times would plunge German football into an abyss of angst.

"We will see a team perform who knows what is at stake and will do what they can to get into the next stage," Flick said.

Spain enter the game as pacesetters following their 7-0 annihilation of Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium.

But despite the vibrant display, Spain boss Luis Enrique said his side would be wary.

Challenge

"Today, Spain is ahead of Germany in the Fifa rankings but if any team can rise to the occasion in the World Cup, it's Germany.

"If any team can react after a defeat, it's Germany. They have great players but we are convinced that we can beat them."

Japan can seal their passage from Group E to the last-16 for the second tournament on the trot if they beat Costa Rica at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Germany lose or draw with Spain.

Japan skipper Maya Yoshida conceded the victory over Germany had increased the pressure on the team.

Plan

"Make no mistake, when you win you feel more comfortable," said Yoshida.

"But we have to stay calm, prepare well and concentrate on the plan to get us the win."

Belgium will advance from Group F with a victory over Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto Martinez's side suffered against a vibrant Canada side but came away with a 1-0 win.

"We have to raise our level of play throughout the group phase," said Martinez.

"I think that, even more than usual, this World Cup is going to be divided into two very different phases, the group phase, which must gradually bring us to our best level and the knockout phase."

Canada face the 2018 runners-up Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium.

