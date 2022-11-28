Ghana boss Addo calls for passion in crunch World Cup clash with South Korea

World Cup 2022

Ghana coach Otto Addo is attempting to lead the side into the last-16 for the first time since 2010.

Ghana boss Otto Addo urged his players to display passion and resilience in their crunch Group H match against South Korea on Monday afternoon.

After an opening round defeat to Portugal, a draw would not necessarily spell doom for Ghana but it would throw up an array of permutations for the last phase of pool games on 2 December.

"After a loss it's normal that there is criticism," said Addo. "But We'll go into the match game against South Korea with the same work ethic and hopefully this time we will be rewarded."

During the game against Portugal at the Stadium 974, Cristiano Ronaldo's opener made him the first player to score a goal at five separate World Cup tournaments.

Ghana equalised before a Bruno Fernandes midfield masterclass set up strikes for Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

For the game against South Korea, Addo singled out the South Korea striker Son Heung-min as the danger man.

"He is a good player who operates between the lines and can shoot accurately from distance.

"I had the pleasure of working with him when I was the under-19 coach at Hamburg and I suggested he should move up to the first team.

"He is hard-working and very disciplined and he has got better because he has worked hard.

"I'm glad to see him doing well and I've always wanted him to do well but obviously not in his next match!"

Group H pacesetters Portugal take on Uruguay with the chance to join France in the last-16.

The sides played in the last-16 in Russia four years ago where Uruguay won 2-1.

“It’s a match that doesn't bring good memories because we ended up being eliminated," said Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva who played in the tie.

“But it's a different game now. Portugal have three points, Uruguay have one and we’re in the group phase.

“They are a very tough team to play against," added Silva. "They are very aggressive, counter-attack well.

“We have to look after the ball well and react immediately to losing it. We need another three points to qualify for the last 16. That’s our goal.”

In Group G, Serbia take on Cameroon at the Al Janoub Stadium while the top two - Brazil and Switzerland - play at Stadium 974.

