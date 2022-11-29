Netherlands, Senegal, England and US advance to last-16 at Qatar World Cup

World Cup 2022

England boss Gareth Southgate (left) congratulates Marcus Rashford for his two-goal heroics during England's 3-0 win over Wales which secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last-16 at the World Cup.

Senegal advanced to the last-16 at the World Cup for the first time since 2002 following a 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday night.

Skipper Kalidou Koulibaly hit the winner mid way through the seocnd-half two minutes after Moises Caicedo had cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's opener 44th minute opener for the African champions.

"We got a tough draw for the group stages and after we lost the first game,we've managed to come through," said Koulibaly who was awarded the player-of-the match prize.

"We were playing in one of the most important games of our careers and I think the whole team deserves this prize."

Koulibaly said the trophy would be given to the family of the Senegal international Papa Bouba Diop who died two years ago.

As runners-up in Group A, Senegal will take on England who overpowered Wales 3-0 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to claim Group B with seven points.

The United States, 1-0 winners over Iran courtesy of Christian Pulisic's 38th minute strike, will face the Group A victors Netherlands on Saturday evening in the last-16.

Ease

The Dutch eased past Qatar 2-0. Cody Gakpo scored his second goal of the tournament to give Louis van Gaal's side the advantage in the first-half. Five minutes after the restart, Frenkie de Jong effectively wrapped up proceedings.

The Barcelona midfielder stabbed home from close after the Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Aissa Barsham had parried Memphis Depay's shot.

Apart from sporadic spells of sustained possession, Qatar fluffed their lines for the third time.

Qatar will enter the history books as the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup in its 92-year history and the second host after South Africa in 2010 to fail to reach the second phase of the competition.

Sweep

England secured their passage to Sunday night's showdown with Senegal following two goals in as many minutes.

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock with a spectacular free-kick in the 50th minute. The dazzle ignited a hitherto stolid wedge of misplaced passes and poor choices.

Wales were unable to recover their composure from the moment of magic.

Seconds after the restart, Ben Davies lost possession to the left of his goal. England skipper Harry Kane surged down the wing and centred for an unmarked Phil Foden to sweep past the stranded goalkeeper Danny Ward.

And Rashford bagged his brace 20 minutes from time when his shot squirmed through Ward's legs to make it 3-0.

"That was a massive performance from the team," said Rashford who was deemed man-of-the-match.

"No game at the World Cup is easy so it will be something for us to build on."

