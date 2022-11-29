Qatar World Cup: time to go home - the moment of truth in Groups A and B

World Cup 2022

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz will lead his side into the final Group B game against the United States attempting to reach the knockout stages at the World Cup for the first time.

Three teams will bid farewell to the World Cup on Tuesday as the final round of games in Group A and Group B take place.

Hosts Qatar, already eliminated from Group A following defeats to Ecuador and Senegal, are, in the event of a shock win over the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, likely to be joined by either Senegal or Ecuador who play for their lives on Tuesday evening at the Al Thumama Stadium.

"I'm expecting my players to show the same levels of concentration and determination against Ecuador that they showed against Qatar," said Senegal boss Aliou Cissé.

"Good players and good teams are able to regroup and play at a high level again and again. I'm seeing that my players ready to do that and achieve something at the World Cup."

Progress would give Senegal a place in the knockout stages for the first time since Cissé skippered the national team to the last eight at the 2002 tournament.

Ecuador are also seeking a statement having failed to reach the second round since 2006.

In Group B, England are effectively through. They need only a draw against Wales and a win would guarantee top spot.

Even a 3-0 defeat to Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium would allow Gareth Southgate's side safe passage but a 4-0 defeat, coupled with one of Iran and United States claiming victory in their fixture, would bring about England's demise and Wales's progress in their first World Cup since 1958.

"The disappointment for the players has been that we've shown nowhere the levels of performance that have got us to this World Cup," said Wales boss Rob Page.

"We've drawn a line under it but we have to go and give a performance that our supporters are proud of."

A Wales rout of England is unlikely which leaves Iran - seeking a berth in the knockout stages for the first time - and the United States free to tussle for qualification.

While the US boss Gregg Berhalter faced a barrage of hostile questions from Iranian reporters over censorship and racism in the United States to the presence of the US fleet in the Gulf, the Iran boss Carlos Queiroz was in good cop mode.

"We will try to do our best against - without any doubt in my opinion - the most consistent team that has made the best two performances in our group," said Queiroz.

"We know how difficult it will be against them," he added. "We both have the same dream and I hope my players can show the soul and skills that will give us the passport to the second round."

