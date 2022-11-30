Biggar says Toulon can win Top 14 this season

Dan Biggar facing France in Cardiff in March is now ready to take on the Top 14

Toulon (France) (AFP) – Wales fly-half Dan Biggar told a press conference on Wednesday that he has big ambitions with his new club Toulon, saying "I want to be champion of France".

The 33-year-old Welshman was speaking after his first public training session with the club.

He moved to Toulon, who were European champions from 2013 to 2015, from English club Northampton in October.

"To make a comparison, it's like when a footballer is approached by Real Madrid or Barcelona, it's impossible to refuse. I am very excited to be able to play for this club where only the best can play," said Biggar.

Biggar has 103 Wales caps and was part of the team that won the Six Nations in 2013, 2019 and 2021. He has captained his country and also played three times for the British & Irish Lions.

He is returning from a knee injury but said he was eager to play at the Stade Mayol. Toulon host Racing 92 on Sunday, but the club's coaches Pierre Mignoni and Franck Azema, have said they do not want to rush Biggar's debut.

Toulon lost two French international half backs in the summer when Louis Carbonel went to Montpellier and Anthony Belleau to Clermont. New Zealander Ihaia West, who arrived from La Rochelle, has been playing at fly-half.

Biggar has been a spectator since arriving. Toulon have won three of their last four games, including away victories at Stade Francais last weekend and at Bordeaux-Begles on October 30.

"I really liked what I've seen, especially against Bordeaux," he said. "I saw a lot of character from the team last weekend."

"You can work as much as we want on the technique or the game plans but if we don't have character, you can't get good results".

The four-time French champions, lie seventh in the Top 14 after 11 of the 26 rounds of games just one point behind sixth-placed Stade in the last playoff place and three behind fourth-placed Lyon.

After missing out the past two seasons, a place in the post-season is a realistic target but Biggar wants more.

"I want to be champion of France," he said.

"I think it is quite possible to win the championship this season."

"We have to be there in May or June, but we can hope for this year and for the following ones as well."

"That's the goal and I'm going to give everything to try to win the Top 14. It's very important for me, I want to repay the trust I've been given," he concluded.

