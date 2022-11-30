Flick says he'll keep job if Germany exit World Cup

Even if Hansi Flick's Germany beat Costa Rica, their World Cup fate is not in their hands

Doha (AFP) – Coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday laughed off suggestions he would lose his job if Germany crash out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

Advertising Read more

Germany must beat Costa Rica on Thursday and hope Spain beat Japan to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Speaking in Doha on Wednesday, Flick said he had no plans to step down but said he knew the decision would not always be his to take.

"Yes, from my side I can confirm (it won't be my last game)," Flick said with a smile.

"You never know what's around the corner but I am looking forward to Germany's home European Championships (in 2024).

"I have a contract until 2024. But that's still a long way away."

Depending on other results, Germany may need to win by as many as eight goals to avoid a second-successive group stage exit, but Flick said thoughts of goal difference had not entered their mind despite Germany "not having everything in our own hands".

"I think it's a little disrespectful to say we will score eight goals against Costa Rica. We would be happy just to win the game," he said.

Germany find themselves in this position because they suffered a shock defeat in their first match to Japan before snatching a draw with Spain.

Flick insisted he did not feel under pressure ahead of the crucial match.

"What is pressure? In this situation we are playing to go into the round of 16, it's nice and that's why we are here.

"I don't feel any pressure. I didn't feel it after Japan and I don't feel it now."

Flick revealed that Kai Havertz had been left out of the match against Spain as the Chelsea forward had a cold, not because of his disappointing performance in the defeat to Japan.

"Kai had a cold and that's why he didn't play, it wasn't to do with his performance," he said.

Flick said there were no fitness issues in his side and said forward Leroy Sane, whose appearance off the bench coincided with Germany's best phase of the match against Spain, was a candidate to start on Thursday.

On whether Niclas Fuellkrug, who scored Germany's late equaliser against Spain as a substitute, would make his full international debut against Costa Rica, Flick said: "You'll have to see tomorrow."

© 2022 AFP