Former Italian cycling champion Rebellin killed in road accident

Davide Rebellin seen here at the Tour of Oman in 2016, has been killed in a road accident

Rome (AFP) – Former Italian cycling champion Davide Rebellin has died aged 51 after a hit-and-run collision between his bike and a truck in the Venice region.

One of the finest classics racers oh his generation, Rebellin won seven of cycling's major one day races.

In 2004, he was the first rider to sweep the Ardennes Classics treble of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Fleche Wallone and Amstel Gold.

He also won the Fleche in 2007 and 2009 as well as classics in San Sebastian and Zurich, both in 1997.

He took part in 19 Grand Tours including 12 Giro d'Italia.

He was stripped of his Olympic road race silver medal from the Beijing Games after returning a positive test for the blood-booster EPO Cera.

Rebellin's positive came months after the end of the Beijing Games in 2008, during a re-testing campaign.

Italian media reported his death Wednesday saying he was killed instantly in a collision with a truck that left the scene without stopping.

