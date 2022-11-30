Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 10 - history, Song and a hymn

World Cup 2022

An England forward enters the record books. A Song gets tough and when going got rough, the Welsh fans sang.

Catching up

There was a bit of history for the Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. He scored England’s 100th goal at a World Cup tournament when he struck his second of the night in the 3-0 victory over Wales. This statistic hit the review. We remember the moment when Brazil scored their 100th goal at the World Cup. It was Pelé to make it 1-0 in the World Cup final against Italy in 1970.

Shout-out

Former England international John Barnes, who is black, scored a few crackers for the side during his 79 caps between 1983 and 1995. And the 59-year-old has come up with another one in a piece published in the British newspaper The Times. “How would we like it if African TV stations, pundits and journalists came to a World Cup in England and highlighted injustices towards black people, the lack of black managers, abuse of black players, and worse, the treatment of black people in the inner cities by the authorities? How would we like it if they demanded change and made calls to boycott matches and for the World Cup to be taken off England, while residing at our top hotels and eating at our finest restaurants?” Perhaps by the time the World Cup does get to England the effects of global warming will be such that the whole thing will be played in air-conditioned stadiums – a technique pioneered in Qatar back in 2022.

Shout out.

And perhaps sensing the end, Cameroon’s first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has bid godspeed to his teammates. Coach Rigobert Song said Onana was not in tune with the discipline groove. Fecafoot, which runs football in Cameroon, put out a statement, saying it supported Song. “Fecafoot further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance,” said the communiqué. Cameroon face Group G pacesetters Brazil on Day 13. Anything less than a win and the Africans will on their way home.

Home

Qatari authorities have banned the protester who ran on to the pitch during Portugal’s match with Uruguay on Day 9 to express support for Ukraine, Iran’s women and gay rights from attending any more World Cup matches. The man, who was wearing a shirt bearing the slogan: “Save Ukraine” on one side and “Respect for Iranian woman” on the other, waved a rainbow flag during his sortie early in the second-half. After security guards escorted him off the premises, his Hayya card was taken from him. No, that’s not a euphemism. The card actually doubles as a permit for foreign fans to enter Qatar and allows them to attend games as well as travel for free on the metro. What a way to repay such munificence.

On song

Wales played in their first World Cup for 64 years and fared badly. They finished bottom of Group B following a draw with the United States and defeats to Iran and England. After the loss in the “Battle of Britain” or “Patriot Games” as some British newspapers anointed the clash, some 2,500 or so Wales supporters launched into an a capella version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau – the unofficial national anthem. The squad and staff including grizzled warriors such as skipper Gareth Bale and Joe Allen stood and applauded the ovation. Touching. The team, coach Rob Page conceded, had not performed to the levels that had propelled them to the tournament. And that will be the disappointment for the players and the fans.

