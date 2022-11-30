Qatar World Cup: time to go home - the moment of truth in Groups C and D

World Cup 2022

Didier Deschamps is attempting to make France only the third squad to win back-to-back titles in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

All four teams go into the final phase of games in Group C with the chance to qualify for the last-16 of the World Cup.

Advertising Read more

Poland enter the fray as pacesetters with four points. They take on Argentina, who have three points, at the Stadium 974.

A win for either would seal their passage. A draw would ensure Poland’s progress but leave Argentina vulnerable to the result between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico will qualify if they beat Saudi Arabia by four or more goals or if they win by any margin and Poland win.

A win by four goals or more would allow them to finish above Argentina, should Lionel Messi's side draw. .

But a four-goal flourish could be a tall order for a team that has not scored in four World Cup matches across two tournaments.

"As long as we have a chance, we will always try,” said Mexico boss Gerardo Martino.

Challenge

“Just as Saudi Arabia need to win the game, we need to win it too. Saudi Arabia need to score and we need to score."

Success for Saudi Arabia would propel them into the knockout stages for the first since the tournament in 1994 in the United States.

In Group D, holders France secured a place in the knockout stages after disposing of Denmark 2-1 on 26 November at the Stadium 974.

Didier Deschamps' side - seeking to become oly the third squad to win back-to-back titles - take on Tunisia the Education City Stadium needing a point to advance as pool winners.

Their opponents as well as Denmark and Australia face the test of nerve.

Australia will join France in the last-16 should they beat Denmark on Wednesday afternoon.

Graham Arnold's players could qualify if they hold Denmark to a draw, though they would be relying on France getting a result against Tunisia.

Arnold, an assistant to Guus Hiddink when Australia reached the last-16 in Germany in 2006, said: "Football is probably the fourth or fifth-main sport in Australia.

“To leave a legacy is huge and in 2006, what that generation did ... these guys in the the current squad grew up watching them and they were their inspiration.

"This generation is talking about matching the achievements of 2006 but there is so much more to do."

The stakes for Denmark are simple. They need to win convincingly in case Tunisia overcome what is likely to be a slightly weaker French team.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe