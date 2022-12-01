Public votes Penaud best player of autumn internationals

Damian Penaud scored three tries in the autumn internationals as France won each of their matches

Paris (AFP) – France wing Damian Penaud was voted best player of the autumn internationals, ahead of Italian full-back Ange Capuozzo and New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea, the organising committee announced on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Penaud ran in three tries during France's three victories over Australia, South Africa and Japan.

His first was a match-winning score against the Wallabies and, although he missed out against the Springboks, he then notched a double against the Brave Blossoms.

Penaud, who succeeds the Irish back row Caelan Doris who won in 2021, collected 40 per cent of the popular vote which was carried out on social media.

France, who host the World Cup next year, have now won 13th consecutive Test victory, can now claim a record 13 successive Test wins which included the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam.

© 2022 AFP