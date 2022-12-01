Pulisic doing 'everything' to return from injury for Netherlands clash

Doha (AFP) – Christian Pulisic said Thursday he will do "everything in my power" to play in the United States' World Cup clash with the Netherlands after being injured while scoring to send his team into the last 16.

Advertising Read more

Chelsea forward Pulisic was hospitalised with a pelvis injury as he forced home the Americans' winning goal against Iran which allowed them to finish second in Group B and set up Saturday's knockout tie with the Dutch.

"I saw Weston (McKennie) play a great ball over top, and the opportunity was there to beat the defender to the ball, and I was just able to do that," said Pulisic of the incident.

"I took a knee -- you can see the videos -- in the pelvis area, it was not nice. Obviously very painful but yeah, feeling better.

"I'm going to go now and meet with the medical staff and make a decision," he said, adding: "Taking it day by day right now, doing everything in my power to be out there on the field on Saturday."

Pulisic said he watched part of the Iran win on a coach's phone while being transported from the Al Thumama Stadium to hospital as a precaution following the incident in the 38th minute.

He said despite suffering "excruciating" pain, he knew he had put the ball in the net.

"It was a crazy situation and experience for me. Obviously the emotions were running so high," said Pulisic.

"It's all a kind of a blur to be honest but once I was told I was going to be taken to the hospital I was able to follow it on a phone. It was like the hardest thing.

"They were checking my blood sugar and everything was flying through the roof but it wasn't because of anything, it was just the stress of watching the game."

Should the USA beat the Dutch they would reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

© 2022 AFP