Qatar World Cup: time to go home - the moment of truth in Groups E and Group F

World Cup 2022

Germany enter their final Group E game against Costa Rica in bottom place with one point and aware that even victory might not guarantee progress to the last-16.

If pacesetters Spain draw with Japan, that result will be good enough for Spain to progress with five points.

If Japan beat Spain, they will advance with six points meaning Germany will have to run up eight goals against Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium to overtake Spain's superior goal difference.

But as their game against Japan showed, Costa Rica have become a tad more defensively disciplined following their 7-0 capitulation to Spain in their opening game at the Al Thumama Stadium.

A win will be enough for Germany if Spain beat Japan. Costa Rica will advance if they draw with Germany and Spain beat Japan.

If Costa Rica win, they are through and Germany will have failed to progress to the knockout stages for the second tournament on the trot.

Chance

“Costa Rica have a chance to reach the last-16," said Germany boss Hansi Flick.

“It would be presumptuous to assume that we will score eight goals. We must show Costa Rica the necessary respect," he added.

“We will go into the game and try to apply pressure right away. We know it will be very difficult against a team that is probably very defensive,” Flick added.

Belgium, ranked as the second best team in the world at the start of the tournament, will need to show more defensive nous as well as a cutting edge against Group F leaders Croatia who only need a draw to advance.

"There's no doubt about what we need to do," said Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of the clash.

"We need to win and we're facing one of the best teams in the tournament. They reached the 2018 final. We know the quality they have and their competitive edge. Croatia will be a challenge."

Regardless of what happens between Belgium and Croatia, Morocco - who beat Belgium 2-0 on 27 November - will reach the last-16 for the first time since 1986 if they draw with Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Canada boss John Herdman says though eliminated his side will play for pride.

"The team has taken some big steps together," he added. "We have enjoyed the experience of the World Cup and we know that there's not long left.

"The players are excited to go and play for their families and the fans in the stadium and to try and have a World Cup moment."

