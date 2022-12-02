Celtic boss Postecoglou hopes for World Cup boost

Glasgow (AFP) – Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the Scottish champions stand to gain from the fact all four of their players at the World Cup have made it through to the last 16.

The Scottish champions were the first British club to lift the European Cup back in 1967 but the Glasgow giants have struggled among the continent's elite teams in recent times.

Their return to the top level of European football for the first time in five years this season saw them suffer a record-equalling seven straight defeats before a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in October.

Celtic, however, bowed out of Group F with a chastening 5-1 loss to champions Real Madrid.

But former Australia boss Postecoglou believes the Hoops will be better in Europe for the fact Josip Juranovic (Croatia), Aaron Mooy (Australia), Cameron Carter-Vickers (United States) and Daizen Maeda (Japan) have all made it through to the knockout stages in Qatar.

"The World Cup's gone really well," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. "All the boys there have played significant roles.

"Having been to a World Cup myself (as Australia manager), it's a great experience and if you do well like our boys have, you come back with more belief and more confidence in your ability to perform at the highest level."

He added: "I think it's going to be of great benefit to us that our players have been exposed to that level of football and have done well."

New centre-back Yuki Kobayashi, 22, has arrived at Parkhead following a move from Vissel Kobe last week, and Postecoglou is keen to see his development once he becomes eligible for action from January onwards.

"It's good to get Yuki in," he said. "He's one we had been working on for a while.

"He's a left-sided centre-back and having someone who's left-footed to play there, they're not easy to find."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou said he had "no interest" in the decision by arch-rivals Rangers to appoint Michael Beale as their new manager, although he backed former Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be a success in his next job.

Van Bronckhorst was sacked last week, with Rangers already nine points adrift of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"What opposition clubs do with their managers is of no real interest unless we're playing them in the next game," said Postecoglou.

"From my perspective, I thought Gio was and is a fantastic manager. He's got a great record in Holland and he's actually got a great record here in Scotland.

"If you look at his record, he won a trophy and got to a European final. I've got no doubt he'll be successful again wherever he goes."

