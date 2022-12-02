England pile up mammoth 657 against Pakistan in first Test

England's Harry Brook walks off after his dismissal for 153 runs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP) – England piled up a mammoth 657 runs before being all out Friday on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Resuming at 506-4, the tourists added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 -- one of four centurions in the innings.

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook -- were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets -- the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia's 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108), and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.

The three-match Test series is England's first in Pakistan for 17 years.

© 2022 AFP