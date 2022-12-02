Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 12 - Japan go on and Gemany falter

World Cup 2022

Japan advanced to the last-16. And Germany didn't for the second tournament in a row.

Are there no PR people?

Luis Suarez probably had no plans to visit Ghana after becoming public enemy number one in 2010 for handling on the line in the dying seconds of extra-time during Uruguay’s quarter-final against Ghana at Soccer City in Johannesburg. Suarez was in his early 20s then. Now in the twilight of his enormously successful and occasionally controversial career, he is ready to face Ghana again in the final game in Group H at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. The stakes are simple for both sides: win and progress to the last-16. When asked if he was sorry about what he had done to the Ghanaians, he was unrepentant. “I took the red card but the Ghana player missed a penalty, not me." Ghana messed up the subsequent penalty shoot-out and squandered the chance to become the first side from Africa to reach the semi-finals at a World Cup. Uruguay, missing Suarez, lost in the semi-final to the Netherlands. If Suarez were ever to fall on hard times in later life there might be some currency in mea culpa tours of Accra and Kumasi.

Bye bye Bob

Wanted. One coach with a mojo. Roberto Martínez said goodbye to his Belgium gig after six years in charge. His departure came after a 0-0 draw with Croatia that eliminated them from the World Cup. Four years ago in Russia, Belgium took third place. Actually, four years ago in Russia, Croatia were second. So perhaps it’s not that bad. “I took the decision just before the World Cup,” said Martinez. “As you can imagine, since 2018 I have had many opportunities to leave and take jobs at club level. I always wanted to be loyal, I always wanted to finish the job and now I don’t resign, this is the end of my contract. This was always the plan.” Lucky that because Belgium have been abysmally lethargic. The interesting point will be whether a new coach breaks up the so-called golden generation of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen straight away in order to inject some youthful dynamism.

Fair play

France put in a complaint to the World Cup organisers Fifa – who hasn’t of late? - after Antoine Griezmann’s equaliser against Tunisia was ruled out by the video assistant referee - VAR. One wonders why. Maybe it’s pride. The 1-0 defeat didn’t stop France from advancing as winners and Tunisia were out because Australia had beaten Denmark to progress in second place. The French Football Federation suits clearly need to be seen doing something in those swish hotel lobbies.

Real Spiel

It was derilously entertaining for the neutrals watching Group E. Germany, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all had the chance to qualify for the last 16 – with permutations of course. And the deluge duly arrived during the second-half. To cut the industrially complex short, Spain started the evening as pacesetters. And at 1-0 up against Japan, they were group winners until a two-goal burst in three minutes allowed Japan to leapfrog them into top spot and relegate them to second on four points ahead of Germany on goal difference. When Costa Rica took a 2-1 lead against Germany, Japan and Costa Rica were going into the last-16. But that only lasted for three minutes as the Germans equalized and then roared on for a 4-2 advantage. Back in second place, the Spanish pushed for an equalizer that would have brought them the group with five points and pushed Japan back to four points and oblivion because of Germany’s superior goal difference. In the end, it was Japan fine. Germany nein.

Noise

When Germany failed to advance to the second phase of the 2018 World Cup, it was momentous because such like hadn’t happened since 1938. The coach Joachim Loew stayed in his post despite the debacle and left just after the Euros in 2021. Hansi Flick, who was part of Loew’s coaching staff between 2006 and 2014, appears to be emulating his former mentor. Flick says he will stay until after the Euros in 2024 – which are in Germany. Failure in that tournament will at least mean it won’t be a long flight home.

