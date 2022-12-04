Giroud claims France goals record but Mbappé steals the show in rout of Poland

World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappé (left) scored twice and set up Olivier Giroud's record-setting goal in France's 3-1 rout of Poland in the last-16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

Olivier Giroud became France's record goalscorer on Sunday night and Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace as the defending champions swept past Poland 3-1 at the Al Thumama Stadium to reach the last eight at the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertising Read more

Giroud entered the record books on the stroke of half-time.

Strike partner Mbappé played a pass in behind the Polish defenders and Giroud steered his shot just beyond the reach of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into the left hand corner

It was the 36-year-old's 52nd goal on his 117th appearance to eclipse Thierry Henry's feats for his country.

With Giroud etched into history, Mbappé took centre stage.

With 16 minutes remianing, Giroud produced a wondrous first touch to control a hasty clearance out of defence and steered the ball out to the right wing for Ousmane Dembélé.

The Barcelona forward sped goalwards and slid the ball across to Mbappé who shaped to shoot across goal to Szczesny's left right but then fired into the goalkeeper's top right hand corner.

In stoppage time, Mbappé curled the ball into the top left hand corner for Frances's third and his fifth goal of the tournament.

Change

Ultimately, a stroll after the hard work.

Giroud's opener brought a merited lead for Didier Deschamps' team which is attempting to become the first squad to claim back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

But for all their early dominance, France nearly found themselves behind.

Minutes before the opener, Poland had their best chance of the half.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris beat away Piotr Zielinski's goalbound effort with his legs, Theo Hernandez blocked Zielinski's follow-up before Raphael Varane cleared Jakub Kaminski's attempt off the line .

A second-half fightback refused to appear as if Czeslaw Michniewicz's men had simply accepted their doom.

Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty to bring a modicum of respectability to the scoreline.

France will play England or Senegal in the last eight.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe