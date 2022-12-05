Missing Springbok Nkosi found at home of father

Sibusiso Nkosi (R) scores for South Africa against England at Twickenham in 2018.

Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Sibusiso Nkosi, who had been missing for three weeks, was found on Monday at the home of his father, an official from his club, the Bulls, told AFP.

The Pretoria-based Bulls later issued a statement confirming that the 26-year-old winger had spoken to the chief executive of the club, Edgar Rathbone, in Emalahleni, east of Pretoria.

"Sibusiso was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak to Edgar," the statement said as a police search launched at the weekend for the missing star ended.

"Edgar spent time alone with Sibusiso to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is."

There was no immediate explanation as to what triggered the disappearance of Nkosi. He was sent home from a Bulls tour of Europe in October after missing a team meeting in Ireland.

Nkosi made the last of 16 appearances for the Springboks in 2021 and missed a tour of Europe last month due to a rib injury.

He recently slipped down the pecking order for the right wing position with Bulls team-mates Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie preferred when first choice Cheslin Kolbe was injured.

© 2022 AFP