Rugby World Cup a spur for returning Gatland to risk Wales legacy

London (AFP) – Warren Gatland said on Monday the prospect of being involved in a Rugby World Cup again was a key factor in the decision to put his legacy on the line by returning for a second stint as Wales coach.

Advertising Read more

Gatland's reappointment was made official earlier in the day as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced the departure of Wayne Pivac less than 10 months out from the 2023 World Cup in France following a poor run of results.

Pivac succeeded his fellow New Zealander after a 2019 World Cup where Wales reached the semi-finals, with Gatland saying at the time: "It would break my heart if Wales went back into the doldrums."

But under Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under 60-year-old Pivac -- though he guided them to the 2021 Six Nations title -- while this year yielded just three wins from 12 matches, with the team losing at home to both Italy and Georgia.

In Gatland's first spell in charge, from 2008-19, he presided over one of Wales' most successful eras, by winning four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, and reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

Now he is returning to Wales from a spell as director of rugby at New Zealand Super Rugby side the Chiefs, with the lure of the international game hard to resist for the three-time British and Irish Lions coach following an approach by WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

"I suppose when Steve contacted me after the review and sounded me out, there was a bit of a thought process, talking to family and stuff," Gatland, still in New Zealand, told a conference call late Monday.

"At the end of the day I know it is a pressure job with a lot of expectation, but the buzz of international rugby, being involved in the Six Nations, World Cup -- I think they were the key factors to sway me to come back.

"I loved my time in Wales, I loved the people, the involvement and how I was welcomed."

Gatland acknowledged he risked tarnishing his record with Wales.

"Of course, but that's the exciting thing about it. I'm under no illusions what the expectations are, but I've always loved the challenges," he said.

"I've always loved going into environments with their expectations and hopefully exceeding the expectations."

Monday's announcement ended speculation linking Gatland to the England role, with coach Eddie Jones under pressure to keep his job after overseeing England's worst year since 2008, with the side winning just five out of 12 Tests in 2022.

Gatland, asked if he had been contacted by England's Rugby Football Union, replied: "I'm only here really to speak about Wales, but what I can say is, don't believe everything you read in newspapers."

© 2022 AFP