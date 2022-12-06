Highs and lows of Eddie Jones' England reign

England fired Eddie Jones as head coach nine months away from the start of the Rugby World Cup AFP Sport picks out the highs and lows in a never dull seven year tenure

London (AFP) – Eddie Jones was sacked as England rugby coach on Tuesday, some seven years after the Australian was appointed to the role.

Below AFP Sport looks back at some of the highs and lows of a rollercoaster reign:

November 2015: Appointed England head coach in succession to Stuart Lancaster after a 2015 World Cup where the hosts crashed out in the first round

March 2016: Guides England to their first Six Nations Championship Grand Slam in 13 years

June 2016: Oversees a 3-0 series win away to his native Australia

March 2017: Suffers first defeat as England coach, against Ireland, with the loss ending a run of 17 consecutive victories. But England still win the Six Nations

March 2018: England come fifth in the Six Nations, their lowest finish in the Championship since 1983, when it was still the Five Nations

October 2019: Jones leads England to a thumping 40-16 World Cup quarter-final win over Australia in Oita

October 2019: England beat New Zealand 19-7 in a Yokohama semi-final, arguably their standout performance under Jones

November 2019: Jones' dream of World Cup glory is dashed, however, when England are overpowered 32-12 by South Africa in a Yokohama final.

March 2020: England respond to their World Cup heartache with a Triple Crown in the Six Nations and are only denied a Grand Slam by France

March 2021: England finish fifth in the Six Nations as questions start to be asked about Jones' position

March 2022: England again suffer three defeats in the Six Nations, losing to Scotland, Ireland and France

July 2022: Leads England to a 2-1 series win in Australia after defeat in the first Test

November 2022: Left fighting for his job after a poor Autumn Nations Series featuring just one win, against Japan, that means England have lost six of their 12 Tests in the year.

December 2022: Sacked as England coach

