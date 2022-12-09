Qatar World Cup: Day of destiny for France, England, Morocco and Portugal

World Cup 2022

World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé will attempt to add to his five-goal tally during France's last eight clash with England at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Croatia v Brazil and the Netherlands against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals was dubbed "Fantastic Friday". Though not for fans of Brazil and the Netherlands whose teams lost in penalty shootouts. So what of the last eight games between Portugal and Morocco as well as England and France? Perhaps "Sizzling Saturday"? "Scintillating Saturday? "Super Saturday" seems plain humdrum really.

Whatever the hyperbole, the two games offer up an extravaganza of intrigue.

Morocco and Portugal begin the excitement at the Al Thumama Stadium with the possibility to witness another chapter in a meteoric rise and an ignominious fall.

Benched for his petulance after being substituted during the final group stage match against South Korea, 37-year-old Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the touchline as his 21-year-old replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat trick and set up one goal in the 6-1 annihilation of Switzerland in the last-16.

Ronaldo was eventually thrown into the action in the 74th minute when Portugal were 5-1 up.

Tenderness

After disciplining his pouting star striker, Portugal boss Fernando Santos turned protector.

The 68-year-old denied reports that Ronaldo threatened to quit the Portugal camp after being demoted from the starting line-up.

“Cristiano obviously was not very happy about it," explained Santos.

“He never told me that he wanted to leave the national team. It is time we stopped with the controversies. He celebrated all the goals that we scored.

“It is time for the media to leave Ronaldo alone and acknowledge what he has done for Portuguese football,” Santos added.

Tension

Whether his record of 195 caps and 118 goals will be extended against Morocco remains to be seen.

The Africans - playing in their first quarter-final - topped a group containing Belgium - second in the Fifa world rankings - and the 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Morocco accounted for a much-fancied Spanish side in the last-16. It was a defeat that cost the Spain boss Luis Enrique his job.

Walid Regragui, his Morocco counterpart, urged his players to seize their chance to continue the fairy tale.

Surprise

"Nobody expected us to see us in the last-16 or the quarter-finals, and we have another match to get us even further into the history books," said Regragui on the eve of the clash.

"And we are 100 percent ready to rise to the challenge.

"Portugal have high-quality strikers and they also know we are also a good team," he added. "It will be a good match and the little details will be decisive."

England's defence will be mainly concerned by the big detail that goes by the name of Kylian Mbappé. The France striker has scored five times in the defending champions' run to the quarter-finals.

Such was the splendour of his brace against Poland in the last-16 that he eclipsed his strike partner Olivier Giroud who became France's record marksman with his 52nd goal for his country.

Record

Giroud broke Thierry Henry's mark which had stood for the best part of a decade and a half. No one expects Giroud's achievement to last that long. Mbappé, 23, notched up his 32 and 33rd goal for his country against Poland.

And though it will take resolute defending to stop him, England can take confidence in their own incisiveness.

Gareth Southgate's men have banged in 12 goals in their four matches. Surprisingly skipper Harry Kane - winner of the Golden Boot in Russia in 2018 - has only scored once.

Hugo Lloris, captain of Kane's Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur as well as the France side, said Kane posed as big a threat as Mbappé.

"Harry is a leader and an example for his teammates. he's a top player," added Lloris who will become France's most capped player with 143 appearances if he plays.

Challenge

"Harry makes the difference for Spurs and England. And like all the players who go out into the game, he'll be keen to take his side to the next stage."

France are attempting to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

The Brazilians will not be able to stop them following their elimination on Friday night to Croatia.

England boss Gareth Southgate described the game against France as the biggest test in the tournament.

"It's a brilliant fixture, he added. "It will be a game where we're going to have to be almosgt perfect to win it and that's a brilliant challenge for us."

