Van Gaal's new look faces test as Netherlands take on Messi's Argentina

World Cup 2022

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is trying to lead his side to a third World cup title.

In his 35-year career as a trainer, the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has forged a reputation for straight taking and no nonsense. It's earned him the sobriquet the Iron Tulip.

Advertising Read more

But a soft petal side appears to have blossomed.

Van Gaal's been a-hugging and a-kissing and his team has been a winning machine.

It's 19 games unbeaten after the Netherlands claimed Group A following victories over Senegal as well as Qatar and a point with Ecuador.

And the Oranje - as they are nicknamed for playing in an all orange strip - advanced to the quarter-finals with a clinical destruction of an energetic United States team who were shown how to turn possession into goals.

After the game, Van Gaal, who at 71 is the oldest head coach at the tournament, hailed the performance of his players and the execution of the tactics.

There was a paean too for the defender Denzel Dumfries who set up two of the goals and scored one himself in a man-of-the match performance in the 3-1 win at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Salute

"Yesterday or the day before yesterday, I gave Denzel a big fat kiss," Van Gaal revealed at the post-match press conference while sitting next to Dumfries.

"I am going to give him another big fat kiss so everybody can see.” And Van Gaal leaned over, put an arm around the Inter Milan star and kissed him on the head.

When Van Gaal returned with the squad to the team hotel in central Doha, he followed his players on a dance line in the foyer.

Quite different from his approach after the 2-0 win over hosts Qatar, when a Dutch reporter told him the result was unimpressive.

“Of course, you can give your opinion," growled Van Gaal. "So why don’t you write that down, that you think it is terribly boring, that you're going home tomorrow because you couldn’t care less.”

A similar scoreline against Argentina would be unlikely to bring the same reaction from pundits and analysts.

Run

Such a win would not only extend the unbeaten run but, more importantly, catapult the team into the semis - an admirable perfomance after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

That failure forced a rethink in a land that inspired the concept of "total football" - fluid interchange between positions on the pitch.

The template underpinned Dutch sides of the late 1970s and filtered into the national consciousness as the only way to play.

It has been as much of a burden as a boon.

On the eve of match at the Lusail Stadium, Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk says the Dutch have to prepare to concentrate on forgetting theories and playing not just the Argentina skipper Lionel Messi.

“I’m very cautious, obviously, of what Argentina can bring, because they are a fantastic team. They are all fantastic players.

“So we have to be very good, very good in all departments. We have to prepare well and get ready for that.”

Life

Three weeks in Qatar have underscored the vicissitudes of tournament football for Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni and his charges.

Weeping and wailing accompanied the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening game in Group C on 22 November.

It heaped pressure on the 44-year-old who is in his first World Cup as a coach.

But wins over Mexico and Poland allowed Scaloni's charges into the last-16 where they held off a plucky Australia side with an inspired Messi pulling the strings.

The 35-year-old took his tally up to three goals in his fifth - and probably - his final World Cup for his country.

"It will be a beautiful game to watch," Scaloni predicted of the clash with the Netherlands.

"Because these are two teams that propose an offensive game.

"The Netherlands are offensive but they take care of their defence, like ourselves.

"Football is going this way. If you just think of attacking, you will pay a price."

Defeat will leave Messi without the sole title that befits such a stellar career.

And the Netherlands still without the crown that the country's footballing philosophy deserves.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe