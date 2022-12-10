France edge past England to set up World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco

World Cup 2022

Olivier Giroud scored France's second goal in the 2-1 victory over England which took them to a World Cup semi-final clash against Morocco.

Defending champions France rode their luck on Saturday night in a tale of two penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-final after a 2-1 victory over England.

With the pre-match hype about what measures England would take to stop Kylian Mbappé, boss Gareth South named the same team that had disposed of Senegal in the last-16.

But for all the attention on Mbappé, it was defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni who opened the scoring with a powerful drive from 25 metres.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacted late to the strike which went past him into his right hand corner.

It was a reward for France's unhurried and measured start to the game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Reaction

England responded positively to the setback. Luke Shaw's free-kick brought France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the action and England skipper Harry Kane tested his Tottenham Hotspur teammate from just outside the penalty area.

From the resulting corner, France clawed the ball away in a goalmouth scramble and survived until half-time.

But six minutes after the pause, Tchouaméni felled Bukayo Saka in the penalty area and referee Wilton Sampaio pointed to the spot.

Kane thrashed high to his left to level. Suddenly England were in the ascendance.

Problems

And France were creaking. Misplaced passes, a muted Mbappé and raggedness.

But the putative Mbappé sidekicks - Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud - combined to offer salvation.

Griezmann, living dangerously with some of his tugs and kicks following a first-half booking, crossed from the left and Giroud scrambled between Harry Maguire and John Stones to plant a header past Pickford.

It was a record-extending 53rd goal for his country and his fourth of the tournament.

Winner

It proved to be decisive after Kane walloped his second penalty high over the bar in the 84th minute following Theo Fernandez's inexplicable push on Mason Mount in the area with the ball sailing over their heads.

"It's a great result against a very good England side," said France boss Didier Deschamps.

"They're capable of doing incredible things from an athletic and technical point of view.

"But we've responded and it's great for the players to reach a second successive World Cup semi-final.

"They showed their character and will to win."

Assignment

France will take on Morocco on Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium following their gritty win over Portugal.

The Moroccans will be vying to become the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup final.

France will be attempting to claim the accolade of only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups in the 92-year history of the competition.

As for England, the side and their faithful will be wryly reviewing another penalty heartbreak.

But at least, this dagger came before the shootout.

