World cup 2022

Moroccan Soccer fans in Rabat celebrate their victory against Portugal

00:59 Moroccan fans in the Cactus Café in Rabat celebrate after their team's goal in the first half of the world cup quarter finals match against Portugal, 10 December 2022. © RFI/Cécile Pompeani

Soccer fans in Morocco celebrate in the streets of Rabat after their team beat Portugal 1-0 in the Qatar World Cup 2022, on Friday 9 December 2022. Morocco is the first ever country to move into the semifinals. Captured by RFI's Cécile Pompeani.