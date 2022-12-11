Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 21 - Fresh faces and déjà vu

World Cup 2022

Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco's winner against Portugal to take them into the semi-final at the World Cup for the first time.

Morocco reach the semi-final at the World Cup for the first time and an England player misses a penalty in a major competition - not for the first time.

History men

Kudos aplenty to Morocco who beat Portugal 1-0 to progress to the semi-final. They've eclipsed Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana who all reached the last eight. It wasn't easy against the Portgual side that smashed the Swiss 6-1 in the last-16.

Gonçalo Ramos couldn't recreate his three-goal pyrotechnics from that encounter. And not even Cristiano Ronaldo could come on to lead his people to glory. So the first African team in the last four will play defending champions France.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq celebrates after the match as Morocco progress to the semi finals REUTERS - CARL RECINE

History hommes

France are also out for a couple of pages in the history book. Didier Dechamps is already one of only three men after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

But he will join Italy's Vittoria Pozzo as the only manager to have orchestrated back-to-back World Cup successes. Pozzo pulled off the feat in 1934 and 1938. Deschamps, who lifted the crown as France skipper in 1998; is two games away from a very exclusive club.

France's head coach Didier Deschamps. AFP - FRANCK FIFE

Merci Angleterre

That France are close to emulating Brazil's star turns in 1958 and 1962 is due in no small part to England's munificence. Gareth Southgate's men were on top during the second-half at the Al Bayt Stadium after equalising just after the pause.

But Olivier Giroud scored in the 76th minute to increase his record as France's leading goalscorer to 53 and Harry Kane missed a penalty that would have made him England's all-time top scorer. More importantly, he would have levelled the score at 2-2.

While Kane is likely to surpass Wayne Rooney's high of 53 fairly soon, England's World Cup hurting will last for at least another four years.

France's Adrien Rabiot, top, and France's Olivier Giroud celebrate after England's Harry Kane missed a penalty kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. AP - Frank Augstein

Can you hear the drums Fernando?

No review cycle would be complete without some kind of mention to the Abbaverse. Portugal boss Fernando Santos said he would go away and nurse his battered frame after Portugal's elimination.

A powwow with Fernando Gomes, the Portuguese football federation president, is in the offing. Santos, appointed in 2014, led Portugal to the 2016 European championships and is scheduled to stay until the end of Euro 2024.

But there's clearly disappointment. “We thought we could reach the final and win the final as well,” the 68-year-old lamented. “I will have a discussion with the president and we will deal with the issue of the contract.”

Fernando Santos. Pool via REUTERS - ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN

Gareth Outgate?

England boss Gareth Southgate also says he wants to ponder way out yonder following England's exit. His contract lasts until December 2024 but he said it might not be right to stay.

“Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” We hear you brother.

"I want to make the right decision for the team, for England, for the FA. I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

Well, his record in tournaments reads: 2018 World Cup semi-final; Euro 2021 final and 2022 World Cup quarter-final. So he's clearly doing something right.

England manager Gareth Southgate AFP

