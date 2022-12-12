England's Watson glad to work under 'ridiculously good' Borthwick at Tigers

London (AFP) – England wing Anthony Watson has labelled Steve Borthwick a "ridiculously good coach" amid speculation the Leicester supremo will succeed Eddie Jones as England boss.

Advertising Read more

Jones was sacked last week after overseeing England's worst year of results since 2008.

Borthwick 43, is the clear favourite to succeed the veteran Australian coach Jones.

The former England captain was given his first coaching role in 2012 when Jones was in charge of Japan and the two joined forces again in 2015 as Borthwick became England's forwards coach.

He stepped down from that role following the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa.

Borthwick then moved to Leicester, transforming the fallen giants into last season's English Premiership champions.

Watson, who joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year, has observed Borthwick at close quarters after 10 months out with a knee injury, and is in no doubt of his quality.

"I don't really want to get caught in the if or when of him going, but what I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach," said Watson, whose blistering 50-metre solo try helped the Tigers claim an opening Champions Cup win against the Ospreys.

'Genuinely honest bloke'

The 28-year-old, capped 51 times by England, added: "Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is. There's no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you.

Steve Borthwick is the favourite to be named the new England coach © ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP

"And secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence...He said he had watched every one of my carries for the last two or three years and what I needed to do on the ground to make sure we can retain possession...For him to trawl through all of that just shows you how dedicated he is."

Watson, who has also played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, made his England debut a year before Jones took charge and was sorry to see him leave the Red Rose set-up.

"Eddie is another world-class coach - and a world-class human," he said.

"He was the first to call me after three months to see how my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) recovery was progressing, how my Achilles was going, taking time out of running a World Cup programme to send me off to do one-on-one speed coaching.

"There are very few people who can see the bigger picture like him. I am disappointed I won't be able to continue to work with him."

© 2022 AFP