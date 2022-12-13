Dutch cyclist Van der Poel has Australian convictions quashed: report

Dutch rider Mathieu Van der Poel has reportedly had his convictions overturned in Australia

Sydney (AFP) – Top cyclist Mathieu van der Poel had his convictions quashed on appeal Tuesday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting two teenagers at an Australian hotel, the national broadcaster reported.

The 27-year-old Dutchman was detained on the eve of the elite road race at the world championships in Wollongong, south of Sydney, in September, where he was among the favourites.

Police alleged he had an altercation with two girls aged 13 and 14 and pushed them "with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow".

Van der Poel, who has won a stage on the Tour de France, was charged with two counts of common assault and fined Aus$1,500 (US$1,000).

But his convictions were overturned at an appeal hearing at the Sydney Downing Centre District Court, ABC said, citing his lawyer Michael Bowe.

"It was a great outcome, really good," Bowe said. "You can't get a better outcome, so I'm really happy."

AFP was unable to immediately confirm with the court, which was closed.

Bowe said Van der Poel should never have been convicted.

"No one wants to carry a conviction forward for the rest of your life when you're of very good character," he said.

"In my view the convictions shouldn't have been made, which was supported by the district court."

In lieu of the convictions, Van der Poel was given a 12-month conditional release order, under which he must not commit any offence, the broadcaster said.

The cyclist is currently in Belgium, ABC said.

Van der Poel had enjoyed a strong season leading into the world championships with wins at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders.

He was also third at Milan-San Remo, fourth at Amstel Gold Race and ninth at Paris-Roubaix.

