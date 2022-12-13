Modric v Messi: anguish for a titan as Argentina face Croatia in World Cup semi

2022 World Cup

Croatia's Luka Modric (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (right) will go head-to-head for a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

Two grand old men of world football Lionel Messi and Luka Modric will carry the hopes of their nations on their fleet-footed frames on Tuesday night at the Lusail Stadium as they orchestrate Argentina and Croatia respectively towards a place in the World Cup final.

Advertising Read more

Croatia are looking to better the 2018 performance where France undid them in the final in Moscow.

Modric emerged from that game with not only the runners-up medal but also a bauble for best player of the tournament.

The accolade was handed over just after the final and Modric's blank visage revealed the conflicting emotions.

At 37, this is likely to be his World Cup farewell. The same is true for 35-year-old Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has scored four goals in Qatar in his quest to land the only crown missing from his vast trophy room.

More significantly, the cup has been absent from the Argentina federation's cabinet since 1986 when a certain Diego Armando Maradona skippered the side to glory.

Subsequent squads and in particular Messi, in winning the Ballon d'Or seven times, have lived in that overbearing shadow.

"We don't have a specific plan for stopping Messi and usually we don't concentrate on stopping one player but the entire team," said Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic.

"Argentina are not only Messi, they have a number of great players. We have to stop the entire Argentina team," he added.

Petkovic became the hero when he fired the equaliser against Brazil in the final minutes of extra-time in the quarter-finals. Croatia won the penalty shootout to reach back-to-back semi-finals.

Their next feat: to become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to advance to successive World Cup finals. France or Morocco await Tuesday night's victor.

With Modric as wily general and Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic as willing lieutenants, Croatia boast the better midfield.

"Mateo, Luka and Marcelo are the best Croatia midfield in history," said defender Josip Juranovic.

"I don't think it can be repeated. When you pass them the ball it is safer than having your money in the bank."

Croatia's tactic of containment worked brilliantly against Brazil. And chasing the equaliser, their expansiveness was ultimately only effective due to Brazilian sloppiness.

"We've analysed where we can hurt Croatia," said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni on the eve of the clash.

"Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes luck can be on your side.

"We have our own system, our style. Obviously during the game we will make decisions and rise up to the challenge."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe