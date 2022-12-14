France see off Morocco to reach World Cup final against Argentina

2022 World Cup

Theo Fernandez scored France's first goal in the 2-0 victory over Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.

France ground down a plucky Morocco side on Wednesday night to advance to the World Cup final on Sunday against Argentina.

Theo Hernandez scored five minutes into the encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium to give Didier Deschamps' players an early lead.

The defender latched onto the loose ball in the penalty area to thrash past the Morocco goalkeeper Bono and Achraf Dari on the goal line

Morocco nearly sneaked an equaliser six minutes later.

Azz-Eddine Ounahi took aim from 23 metres out forcing the France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into a save low to his left.

But after that frisson, France took command.

Olivier Giroud fired a shot against the post and France's record goal scorer should have extended his tally after 36 minutes but he screwed his shot just wide of the right hand post.

Morocco - the first African side to reach the last four in the 92-year history of the tournament - refused to buckle.

On the stroke of half-time, Lloris flew across his goal line to push Jawad El Yamiq's overhhead kick onto the right hand post.

And the Moroccans continued to insist after the pause. But the French defence led a charmed life.

Either the ball failed to fall for the Moroccan strikers or the French defenders stuck a boot in the way.

It descended into scrappiness which suited the French and the Moroccans squandered their openings when they arrived.

However, the French did not.

Ten minutes from time, the ball was fed to Kylian Mbappé on the edge of the Morocco penalty area.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker weaved his way round three players and his shot took a nick off Abdessamad Ezzalzouli into the path of Randal Kolo Muani - just on for Ousmane Dembélé - who stabbed past Bono to make it 2-0 with his first touch of the game.

On Sunday, France will attempt to become only the third nation after Italy in 1934 and 1938 and the Brazilians in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Deschamps - already one of three men to win the title as a coach and as a player - will try to emulate Vittorio Pozzo who took Italy to the titles in the 1930s.

On Saturday, Morocco will take on Croatia for the third place play-off.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui hailed his players after the defeat. "We gave our best and I can't ask for more," he told French broadcaster TF1.

"We lost a few players before the game and also during the match. The players who came in did their best.

"Ultimately, if you make a few mistakes against a team like France, you pay big time."

On Sunday at the Lusail Stadium, stars such as Mbappé and Lionel Messi will align to battle for the most prestigious prize in international team football.

"It's incredible to play two in a row," Hernandez told TF1.

'We've done good work to get to the final and it will be a tough match against Argentina."

An emotional Deschamps added: "Of course this is an emotional moment. I'm emotional and proud. The squad has been together for a month and it's never simple ... but the players have their their reward."

