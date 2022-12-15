Morocco bosses lodge complaint over officating in World Cup semi against France

2022 World Cup

Morocco football federation chiefs have complained to World Cup organisers Fifa about the refereeing during Morocco's semi-final match aginst France.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said there were mistakes during Wednesday night's game at the Al Bayt Stadium which France won 2-0.

In a statement, the FRMF said it strongly protested about the decisions of Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.

It said the 39-year-old Mexican's errors cut Morocco's chances in their first World Cup semi-final.

“The arbitration denied two clear penalty kicks for the Moroccan national team, according to the testimony of refereeing specialists,” the statement added.

The Moroccans say the video assistant referees should have scrutinised a clash between the France defender Théo Hernandez and Moroccan striker Sofiane Boufal as well as a push on Morocco's Selim Amallah at a corner kick.

France took the lead after five minutes with a goal from Hernandez.

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani added the second 10 minutes from time to send France through to their second World Cup final on the trot.

The defending champions - seeking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back tournaments will play Argentina on Sunday evening at the Lusail Stadium.

Morocco will vie with Croatia in the third place play-off on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

